The Namibian ministry of health has released its latest report claiming that 45 million condoms are being used by men annually in the country.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe revealed that 726,000 men out of the 2.5 million population of the country used over 45 million condoms annually.

Namibian health minister, Kalumbi Shangula said at least 13% of the country's population is infected with HIV. Photo: Kalumbi Shangula

He made this revelation in a recent press briefing while reeling out HIV-AIDS status in the country.

Nangombe said:

“This means 37,8 million condoms of the 52 millimetre (mm) size are needed in the country… The demand for 49mm sized condoms is 7,2 million per year,” he said. Nangombe explained that 726 180 eligible men have an estimated requirement of 40 condoms each per year.

“This is based on a population of 2,6 million, of which 49% are males, translating to approximately 1,2 million males. Of this total, 57% are in the age range of 15 to 64, which is deemed the reproductive age.”

Namibia HIV victims

Meanwhile, the Namibian health minister, Kalumbi Shangula, disclosed that no fewer than 33,000 persons living with HIV in the country do not know their status nor have the disease under control.

He said this development has led to the transmission of the disease from one partner to another and br*ast-feeding mothers passing it to their children.

Shangula revealed that at least 13% of the Namibian population had been infected with the virus, which amounts to approximately 219,000 people.

He revealed that the country annually records 6,000 new HIV infections and 3,000 deaths due to AIDS.

Shangula said:

“Most people living with HIV who are taking their medic*tion correctly every day are stable and will live long healthy lives.

“Without critical HIV prevention and control measures, the epidemic could spiral out of control.”

Namibia HIV-control success story

However, the minister disclosed that the country recorded success in 2022 as it was able to curb and control the epidemic from escalating.

Shangula said:

“The number of annual deaths among people living with HIV has more than halved. The rate of new HIV infections is almost four times lower.

“The number of new HIV infections among children under the age of one has decreased by over 90%. Hospitals and health systems are no longer overwhelmed by HIV-AIDS.”

