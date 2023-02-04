A beautiful and smart baby shopped well after her mother told she was going to pay for anything she buys in the supermarket

The kid made sure her items were well arranged so a bigger one does not stop her from picking putting more things into the cart

Many social media users praised the girl's mother for not only dressing her well but giving her a treat

A mother told her daughter to pick anything she wants in a supermarket and she would pay for the items. The kid shopped confidently like an adult in a video shared by @delaneydream.

Before the shopping spree, they visited a place to grab a drink. With her mini cart, the kid pushed towards the kiddies' section and picked things that could fit in.

She arranged her items well into the cart so she can pick as many things as possible. At a point in the video, the kid got heartbroken that she could not fit a bike into the cart.

In all, the baby shopped for very good toys that would make her happy for a long time.

HappyNHealthyAMEN said:

"She made that little cart work, iktr!"

Tae & Jo said:

"Not she put it at the bottom of the basket."

Joni said:

"Wait so target have those little carts or did you buy that? This is so cute."

Shea said:

"I also have meltdowns in Target when something doesn’t fit in my cart (budget) so I feel her."

ANGIE BOO said:

"I think this is so cute and funny."

Illy said:

"My mom use to do that exact hairstyle on me."

Joe Brown said:

"I melted soon as she grabbed the first item."

kay!! said:

"Aw she's so smart for putting the big item under her cart."

