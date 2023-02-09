A Nigerian lady who is coordinating a contribution group has in a video furiously talked to a member refusing to pay

To show how outraged she was, the lady rained curses on the member, wondering why the person was lying on bank's slow network

Many people who reacted to her video said that being an admin of a thrift group is a very hard task

A young Nigerian lady, @yallmeetsomeoneex, has shared a video showing a lady who got angry at a member of her contribution group.

In a short video, the lady sat beside her bed and poured her frustration on the person delaying their contribution payment.

The lady showed anger at the person who was delaying payment. Photo source: @yallmeetsomeoneex

Drama in a contribution group

She rained curses on the person on the phone, wondering why the person claimed their bank network had been poor.

The lady wondered why the person made an excuse on the banking network when other people had paid theirs.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 300 comments and more than 16,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Fine gurl Oyin said:

"I be ajo admin but all my subordinate are all rich babes no werey for my group."

ADEYINKA said:

"Anybody wey Dey do ajo admin suppose get Olugbohun because some people na weray."

Kogi pikin said:

"Since dec 6 my money nova complete tilll date iffa enter contribution agn make I cripple."

ajokeonitolo136 said:

"Ajo still haven't collect my money since December."

Gulbano_enterprise said:

"Naso my friend never collect her ajo money since last year October."

olajidemodupe905 said:

"Nah wetn I dey face be dis ooo since on Saturday."

ROONA said:

"In oba Solomon voice u never see anything. I don lean Ehn."

