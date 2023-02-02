A Nigerian lady who had borrowed money from an online bank said she would pay in a funny video

The young lady told the bank official who called her that people are even owning her some money

Seconds into their phone conversation, the bank official dropped the call after the lady said she would borrow another money

A Nigerian lady, @abikeokin01, has made a very funny video capturing the moment she was in a conversation with a PalmPay loan agent.

Answering questions on why she has not paid her loan, the lady said that there is no cash in town and she would definitely liquidate the loaned sum.

The lady had a conversation with an official of the loan company. Photo source: TikTok/@abikeokin01

Source: UGC

Lady and bank agent

She said that people are also owing her. With a humorous voice, she stated her intention to take another loan after she had paid her debt.

During their conversation in a video, the PalmPay agent hung up on her. The lady found his action very funny.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with over 9,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivia ava @100 said:

"Omo una borrow go do December nw palm pay no dey let una rest."

Bayi said:

"I go borrow another one make I for fit survive."

YTB said:

"There is no cash in town."

Wisdom said:

"Lol na Wetin me and them Dey do since last week."

Veekee said:

"This is someone’s business please."

yomme94 said:

"Wait o. Shey dey no they block phone again ni?"

Chioma replied:

"They don’t block iphone."

The_realashabi said:

"One day Mesef go try go borrow from all this app."

tammy19010 said:

"PalmPay don suffer for everybody hand."

klever_isaac said:

"How much is it?"

She replied:

"N10k."

Source: Legit.ng