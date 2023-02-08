A video of a curvy lady dancing hard at an occasion has caused a massive stir on social media as it went viral

Sporting a long fitted dress, the lady in heels stole the show and caught eyes on the dance floor as she danced with her waist

Many social media users gushed over her physique as they hailed her energetic performance in the clip

Social media users have gushed over a video of a curvy lady dancing at an event with great energy.

In a TikTok clip, the lady stole people's attention as she dazzled on the dance floor while vibing to Touching Body by Nigerian singer J Martins and DJ Arafat.

She enjoyed herself on the dance floor.



She danced around at a spot as she shook her waist and body in rhythm with the hit song, quite to netizens amazement.

The video has amassed over two million views on TikTok as social media users gushed over her look and showcase.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

quinzell berry said:

"With all the beauty in motion you must be trying to get married!!"

se xy diva said:

"Nice dress but how do you wash it because of the design."

mightykofi said:

"Wow ♥️Amazing ❤️Glory wonderfully gifted beauty ♥️Queen."

Reuben Prince said:

"Wow you're blessed with all what a woman needs."

matan-Fadil said:

"Can't stop watching, woow."

user Golden said:

"The dress is so sweet."

yuspinolayinka said:

"When God bless u with nyash ......And the bonus u know how to dance with it."

