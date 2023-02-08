A little girl has melted hearts online with her incredible show of love for her brother during an earthquake

After 17 long hours of earthquake in Syria, the little girl was found unharmed with her little brother

Netizens were quick to notice that the thoughtful sister placed her hand on her brother's head as a form of protection

A little girl and her brother have been trending online after rescuers spotted them after an earthquake.

Hours ago, a fatal earthquake rocked Syria, and it lasted for about 17 hours, with several casualties recorded.

Syrian girl and brother unharmed after earthquake Photo Credit: @mrwtffacts

Source: Twitter

Fortunately, after the disaster, a little girl and her brother were found unharmed under the rubble.

The kind little girl placed her hand on her brother's head as a form of protection, and this brave act got netizens so emotional.

Mrwtffacts shared a photo of the incident on Twitter with the caption:

"In Syria, 17 hours after the earthquake devastated the region yesterday, this 7-year-old girl was found under the rubble with her hand over her little brother's head to protect him. Both made it out safely."

Social media reactions

Ibona Misa said:

"She's so pleased in pride. Then comes growth with traumatic flashbacks. God bless sisters."

Osei Dennis wrote:

"I won’t forget this great gesture from this little girl."

Leonard Semanda stated:

"She did what she thought was in her ability to protect her brother blood bonding."

Kim Paul commented:

"Big sisters are like that."

Fowo Play added:

"You can even see it on her face, the joy of saving her little brother. This girl can save the world."

Source: Legit.ng