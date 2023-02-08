A frowning young man got many people wondering when he started making a video of strangers in public

A young lady and a woman whose shoulders he placed his hand on were surprised that he filmed their faces

Many social media users who reacted to his video were amazed by how he managed not to laugh when making the clip

A young man, @rex_papi, who creates content on TikTok has stirred massive reactions in one of his videos.

In the clip, the man approached a queue and started putting his hands on people's shoulders as if they were friends.

The man maintained a strong frown throughout the video. Photo source: @rex_papi

Source: TikTok

Funny man touches strangers

The strangers he touched were so shocked. A tall lady he put his hands on was surprised when she saw him filming her face.

People find his video funny because he did not utter a word while filming. He also maintained a frown all through.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, his video has over 1,500 comments and more than 30,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Ditok 254 said:

"This country has beautiful ladies."

Long Island Sound said:

"That last dude tryna rob him."

Makaveli said:

"How do you manage not to laugh."

user4311100573768 said:

"I don't think we are going to see his videos again because the last guy took his phone."

Chillin joe said:

"They just like who are you then."

Ludmila Diaz said:

"You have to say yes with head."

NoNotToday said:

"Everyone stay calm and relax folks, he's just performing a routine vibe check is all."

ALIDA said:

"They act like they're doing something suspicious."

