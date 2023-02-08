“How Do You Manage Not to Laugh?” Man’s Funny Video With Female Strangers on the Road Trends
- A frowning young man got many people wondering when he started making a video of strangers in public
- A young lady and a woman whose shoulders he placed his hand on were surprised that he filmed their faces
- Many social media users who reacted to his video were amazed by how he managed not to laugh when making the clip
A young man, @rex_papi, who creates content on TikTok has stirred massive reactions in one of his videos.
In the clip, the man approached a queue and started putting his hands on people's shoulders as if they were friends.
Funny man touches strangers
The strangers he touched were so shocked. A tall lady he put his hands on was surprised when she saw him filming her face.
People find his video funny because he did not utter a word while filming. He also maintained a frown all through.
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, his video has over 1,500 comments and more than 30,000 likes.
Below are some of the reactions:
Ditok 254 said:
"This country has beautiful ladies."
Long Island Sound said:
"That last dude tryna rob him."
Makaveli said:
"How do you manage not to laugh."
user4311100573768 said:
"I don't think we are going to see his videos again because the last guy took his phone."
Chillin joe said:
"They just like who are you then."
Ludmila Diaz said:
"You have to say yes with head."
NoNotToday said:
"Everyone stay calm and relax folks, he's just performing a routine vibe check is all."
ALIDA said:
"They act like they're doing something suspicious."
Man approaches lady in parents' presence
