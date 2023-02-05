A mother made a funny video of her kid who was deep asleep as she said that the baby disturbed her at night

Speaking about how she and her husband were frustrated by the kid's cries, the mother tickled the baby with a wool

Many Nigerian who watched the video said that the mother should be ready for another round of overnight disturbance

A mother, @sasha_mac_reality, has made a video to show her baby slept as he scattered his leg on the bed in the morning.

The mother said the baby is having a good sleep after he had disturbed both she and her husband during the night with his cries.

Source: TikTok

She added that they did all manner of activities to calm the baby down. As a way to make the kid know how it feels, she tickled him with a strand of wool to wake the kid.

The mother did not stop tickling him until the baby startled and woke up with a smile. She said he was sleeping like a farmer who had worked so hard.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NOELLA PAGE 237 said:

"AH intelligent young guy he just laugh and said to himself don't worry mummy you go collect for night."

Bishop Chideraa said:

"Na so people wey no dey pay rent dey do."

Nana Kwame said:

"The smile means he really understand the revenge."

Chase Wonder said:

"Abeg wake this unemployed youth."

user8247284283536 perere1 said:

"Pikin when say he mama nor go sleep himself no go sleep."

danibleze said:

"Madam you and your husband they find trouble ooooooo."

Stanleyville said:

"I have watched more then ten times I can't stop laughing."

