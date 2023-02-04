A short video showing some boys from Hadzabe tribe telling a stranger their names has raised many questions online

Making loud clicking sounds, the boys cheerfully spoke to the man as many wondered what they were saying

Many TikTokers who commented on their video wanted to know how their names could be written on paper

A viral video shared by @musahadzabe has shown a group of boys from Hadzabe, a tribe in Tanzania,, on a road as a man engaged them.

When he asked them what their names were, the boys took turns to tell him as they made clicking sounds with their tongues to respond.

The boys made clicking sounds with their tongues. Photo source: @musahadzabe

Source: TikTok

Boys from rare tribe

The first boy who responded got many laughing. TikTokers said it would be very hard to learn their language.

When it got to the turn of the second one, he had more tongue-clicking to than saying actual words. Only the last boy's response seemed a bit decipherable.

Watch their video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 20,000 comments with over 1 million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of their reactions below:

funny world said:

"Add their names together and u will make a dope amapiano beat!"

kyerewaagloria wondered:

"How can u scream and call them."

sh.arot said:

"I want to see the spelling of this names."

moses491 said:

"Dont think this are their real names."

Show Clips said:

"Imagine they played on a pro sports team and the announcers had to say their names."

kenni smiles said:

"Not even tryna be funny, I wanna see this language written."

Kingdom said:

"I need someone to spell it those names for me please."

