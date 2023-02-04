A group of American Navy officers got Nigerians clapping for them after they played instruments to Ayra Starr's Rush song

With different instruments, they entertained many people who seemed not to have enough of their good sounds

Twitter users who watched their video said it is always nice when foreigners appreciate Nigerian songs

A short video shared by Victor Agunbiade showing members of the US Navy Band playing Nigerian music has got many people's reactions.

With musical instruments at an event in Lagos state, the officers made a sterling performance to Ayra Starr's Rush.

The officers' performance got many people talking online. Photo source: @segunvictor73

US Navy performed Ayra Starr's Rush

Their brilliant composition got many Nigerians watching them dance and scream. They were pleased by the band's performance.

Among the officers was a man carrying what looks a French horn. Others manned their instruments well as they vibed to the song.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 30,000 views with thousands of likes on Twitter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ebun_babyy said:

"Now this is beautiful."

@Manueldikachi said:

"There’s always this nice feeling when people from another race express interest and live out your culture."

@EdgarLRu said:

"This is fantastic! The guy on the basoon had the hardest job."

@osesaxx said:

"Not much to make one smile these days in Nigeria but this one just made me grin."

@Optimeast said:

"This brass session is lovely. So clean."

@DavidJumbo_ said:

"Know how absolutely special it is to solo with a Trombone? Love it!"

@omoobayemii said:

"The joy of watching the Navy band."

US soldiers danced to Nigerian song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

Source: Legit.ng