A father has gone viral on social media after revealing the reason he dislikes his 21-year-old daughter

According to the sad father, his oldest daughter is selfish, has a bad attitude, and does not treat him well

In the video, he also mentioned that he likes his 19-year-old second daughter and cherishes her more than his first

A father of two has sparked outrage after opening up about not liking his 21-year-old oldest daughter.

He claimed in the video that his oldest daughter is selfish, has a bad attitude, always gets on his nerves, and does not treat him well.

Father says he dislikes his daughter

Source: UGC

According to him, he has two female children and he likes his 19-year-old younger daughter far more than his 21-year-old daughter.

"My secret is I don't like my oldest daughter. She gets on my nerves, she got a bad attitude, she's selfish and she mistreats her father. I have two kids. Both girls, one 19 and the other 21. I would swap out the 21-year-old."

Social media reactions

@ark210 wrote:

"Her bad attitude depends on how you behave."

@ingriiddd said:

"A lot of parents have favourites, and I bet you his oldest doesn’t like him either lol."

@Renss added:

"Does he not care if she sees this?"

@derey commented:

"Imagine she sees this, I can imagine how I would feel if this was my dad bro."

@nikdnice1 reacted:

"Lots of parents don’t like their kids at times. I wonder if he loves her. Can’t wait to see her response."

@user4708598413349 replied:

"As a parent, you can love & not like them at the same time, at times."

@Stephanie Katrel added:

"And I’m sure his daughter knows which only makes her act out more."

@aymansamicumar commented:

"Why do I have a feeling she’s his fave."

@Júlia Salgado said:

"Not a secret anymore. It's out there!"

@MC MK wrote:

"You can dislike a member of your family and still love'em."

@bossmanebuchanan reacted:

"A lot of parents probably feel this way but never say it out loud."

Father shows off love for his daughter in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a loving dad has been praised on TikTok after a video showed him patiently plaiting his daughter's hair. The dotting dad obviously was having a good father-daughter moment with his child when they turned it into a hair-making session.

The dad bent down carefully and grabbed each tuft of hair, plaiting with love in the video posted by Fofana Sandia. The kid did not cry in the video as she merely sat in her walker while her dad gave her a hair makeover.

The baby's calm nature during the hair-making session surprised many people who expected her to cry. Some TikTok users have however argued that the dad did not make the hair and that someone else did.

