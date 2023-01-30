The amazing transformation of a tomboy has got people gushing and many men drooling over her beauty

A good friend of the lady who shared her clip on social media revealed that the tomboy hated dresses

Some men who loved her look in the dress wanted to know her relationship status, while ladies sent her kind thoughts

A lady has shown off the transformation of her tomboy friend in a dress after she made her try out one.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said filmed her tomboy friend lying on the bed as she tried to convince her to put on a dress.

She looked beautiful in a dress. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@naledip_)

Source: UGC

The tomboy finally gave in much to her excitement. She kept recording as another person on the scene helped the tomboy adjust the short dress.

The clip blew up with over 700k views as many netizens gushed over the tomboy's appearance in a dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Her friend noted that the lady hated dresses.

"She hates dresses," the lady wrote while responding to a netizen.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

T said:

"I was waiting on you to add some make up she looks cute."

Charityyyy said:

"Can you make her do more things she hates I am living for that look she gives you them eyes dam*n sedu*ctive."

Ardj Pamer said:

"She looks sweet is she single."

missglam5 said:

"She is so beautiful, but u cn tell she's nt excited Y abantu abafanelekayo beso mara."

user1812265658374 said:

"Yoh aii shame, ande she's so gorgeous & adorable. Ngiphe yena."

lee.thabow_ said:

"She's so cute."

Thabile♡MaOnka said:

"She looks beyond petite gorgeous ♥️I'm a fan of her femininity."

Tomboy shocks mum as she dresses like a lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was shocked as her tomboy daughter dressed like a lady.

It was gathered that the young lady had been acting masculine and putting on clothes of a boy since she was 14.

Everyone had accepted her pattern of dressing and believed she would remain that way, but she surprised them. In a sweet video, she visited her parents' house without prior notice and her mum stared at her like a stranger.

After all efforts to recognize her proved futile, the woman was finally informed that it was her daughter and she screamed in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng