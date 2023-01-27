A young Nigerian man who had been saving in his piggybank was angry that he had to break it because of CBN directive on some old notes

In another report, a mother took out the money boxes her children have been using for years because she also wanted to exchange them for new naira papers

A man who quickly remembered that he could not continue saving in his piggybank quickly made a post to warn many people

The directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) giving a deadline on when people must take their old naira notes (N1000, N500, and N200) to banks for new ones has caused a lot of troubles for Nigerians.

Among those who were affected by the new development are people who have been saving in their piggybanks for years.

A woman broke her kids' piggybanks so they would stop saving. Photo source: @juliusjay67, TikTok/@sirprosper4e

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three instances where the new naira notes issue put some Nigerians in some discomfort.

1. Kids who have been saving for nearly 10 years

A mother and journalist, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, made a video to show people how she broke the piggybanks her kids have been using for almost a decade.

In the video, she had their crumpled naira note spread on the floor as she said she was planning on exchanging them for new notes before they are phased out.

2. I've been saving since 2021

A Nigerian man who said that he has been saving in his piggybank for more than two years was sad that he had to break it.

In a video that went viral, the man said if not for the CBN deadline and the need to change the old notes, he would continued his saving plan.

3. Young man remind people

A young man with the Twitter handle @MrMekzy_ made a post many days ago about the need for people to check their piggybanks if they have been saving old notes in them.

He attached a photo of his piggybank to the tweet as many people thronged his comment section to share their experiences.

A Twitter user, @Eyinjuoluwamac2, said that the old naira note deadline is the reason why he has not started to save yet.

Another tweep, @juliusjay67, shared a photo to show how he already broke his. The snap has a massive pile of crumpled old notes.

Man broke his piggybank to buy girlfriend gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @anieprobeauty, went online to show people how much he loves his girlfriend and everybody was praising him.

In a very short video, he brought out his piggybank and broke it to access all the money he has been saving in 2022.

After getting the money out, he arranged them to get his girlfriend some very beautiful Christmas gifts. He bought her things like a wig, chocolate and jewelry. The lady was overwhelmed with joy.

