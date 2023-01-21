A video of black cat keeping a child away from the stirs has received much admiration from social media users

A mother has shared a TikTok video of their house cat helping her to keep her kid back from climbing the stairs.

In the clip, the cat stayed put on one of the stair cases and refused to allow the kid past it. When the kid tried pushing the animal off, the cat hit his hand in protest.

The mother told her baby he was not supposed to be on the stairs. Photo source: TikTok/@teetee_0

The boy's mother said that the car always does that to keep the kid from danger. She added that though she has a gate, she only temporarily removed it.

Many people who thronged her comment section were wowed by the cat's intelligence and proactiveness.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 140,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dime said:

"That ain’t a cat that an ancestor."

Blossom Trina said:

"That cat taking his job very seriously."

C U said:

"Gimme this cat to keep me away from my raggedy ex."

IntrovertedAquarius said:

"Cat literally telling him to go sit down somewhere."

Lavonda Royster said:

"It’s the cat for me…. Sitting up there like he security."

Arii.irene said:

"The way he looking at him like 'you ain’t just hear me?!'."

Brystal said:

"Cat: I’m not trying to hurt you buddy but you aren’t suppose to be here."

Kid cried for father's food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father shared a video of his toddler who has a strong passion for food.

The man revealed that the baby started crying despite eating her food and his. The man wondered where all the food the kid eats has been going, considering the kid's stature. Many found it so funny.

The baby who could be seen crying hard at the start of the clip suddenly quietened after the man gave her a snack.

