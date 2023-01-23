A trending video shared on popular app, Instagram, shows a little girl trying so hard to eat a big burger

In the video, the little girl grabbed the burger from a plate and tried putting it into her mouth but it was too big

As she made several attempts to eat the burger, her mates stared at her at the table and burst into laughter

A hilarious video of a little black girl trying to force a burger into her mouth has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the funny video, the little girl grabbed her burger from the plate and took it straight to her mouth.

Little girl struggles to eat burger Photo Credit: @officialbiesloaded

Source: Instagram

Sadly, her mouth was too small to let everything in since the burger was so big for even an adult.

The little girl tried severally to put the full burger into her mouth without cutting it, but it just couldn't enter her mouth.

This was sadly very frustrating for the little girl who seemed to be hungry as she watched her mates eat theirs. Social media reactions

@suave_yooo said:

"The girl sef no want cut coat according to her size."

@ajetirimi added:

"The burger is not burgering."

@iam_do.nald reacted:

"Me forcing chopping life this year."

@nitan_44 wrote:

"me trying to eat the fruit of my labour."

@yvonne1_ replied:

"the burger is even bigger than her mouth."

@aleemoba commented:

"There should be a kid size."

@sirwhyte_clothing reacted:

"burger no gree burg."

@felixdcarguy said:

"See the problem you guys cause every day."

@amamybabe reacted:

"Make her mouth no tear."

@isahharuna1212 wrote:

"She wants to bite more than he can chew."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng