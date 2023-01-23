A Nigerian plumber has been dragged mercilessly online after failing to meet an appointment with a customer

The plumber who stays in Benin had promised to come over to the customer's house to fix some things

However, on the day he was supposed to do the job, he disappointed the customer and travelled to Lagos instead

A Nigerian plumber has ignited the wrath of netizens on Twitter following his actions towards a customer.

The plumber had promised to fix some pipes at the customer's new house on a particular day.

However, on the day of the job, the plumber was nowhere to be found and this made the customer send messages on WhatsApp.

Reacting to the messages, the plumber revealed that he had travelled to Lagos to take his girlfriend on a dinner date to a Lekki restaurant.

Wizarab10 shared the story on Twitter with the caption:

"My friend in Benin paid Plumber to come fix something in his house on Saturday. Plumber did not show. When he called the plumber, this was the voice note plumber sent. Benin men will not kill me."

Social media reactions

Yehgha said:

"Plumber man went to Lekki to lay a different kind of pipe."

Ogna Nnanna wrote:

"Hahahaha, straight forward. At least, he no dey dodge call like some of them in Aba."

Emmy Mics reacted:

"This one obviously no be plumber. Person wey want carry babe go chop dinner for Lekki."

Chocolate Chief commented:

"Well, at least his priorities are set. I need go this lekki see wetin dey happen there."

Ezenwa James added:

"Plumber way get doings. Baba say if e too de urgent make him send another person, him get better appointment. Wetin girl do man."

