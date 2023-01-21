A UK-based Nigerian woman has shared her mother's funny reaction to being shown a tuber of yam bought at N4k

The woman was shocked that such a yam size cost that much and compared it to her seedling in the village

Social media users have reacted to the funny video as they did a comparison with yam prices in Nigeria and other parts of the world

A Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom was shocked after her daughter showed her a tuber of yam which was bought at N4k.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the lady said she had to lower the conversion price to her mother.

She was shocked. Photo Credit: TikTok/@athomewithdidi

Source: UGC

In the clip, she held up a yam, saying it cost £6.99 (N4k) and did a lower conversion to naira. Her mum looked at the yam and was shocked it commanded such a price.

She compared it to her seedling reserved for planting in the village next year, which she opined was bigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When the lady showed her pumpkin leaves (ugwu leaves) bought for £2 (N1127), the woman was shocked even more.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Euphemia Olivia said:

"And I bought 3 for 2k yesterday for this size here in Nigeria."

Banke Christelle said:

"Mama is killing me."

user6781540208414 Queen said:

"When I see that brings their mother to the I feel so happy.. omo me tap from this grace."

ndidimary36 said:

"Na by force i no chop."

austinepower150 said:

"Is very cheap, here you will buy it like 200 shekels which is about #43,000."

frankzitel said:

"Mehn! Grandma na real seed yam o. That #3600 u will use it to buy like 5 piece of yams in naija."

Deleola Samojo said:

"This converting money gave me headache when I 1st came to UK. I cannot even buy belt to wear as I can't just buy it as it seems too expensive."

Nigerian man in UK showcases half tuber of yam he bought at N4k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UK-based Nigerian had flaunted a half tuber of yam sold to him at N4k.

The man held out the half tuber picked from a bowl and lamented that it cost 5 pounds, an equivalence of N4000 in the official rate.

He went ahead to say in the video that Nigeria is a good country. He was trying to say that yams are cheaper in Nigeria as against the UK. His assertion, however, did not go down well with some people who said he also receives good pay in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng