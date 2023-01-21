A smart baby who is not up to two years old impressed many people with her brilliance as she answered her mother's questions

The intelligent kid told her mother she is currently living in the UK and grandma stays in faraway in Kenya

Many people were marvelled when the baby gave the capital of Kenya as Nairobi as some said they would fail the question were they asked

A mother, @amayamwiti, has shared just how very intelligent her 19-month-old baby is and many were surprised by her video.

In a clip, she asked the child where she currently stays and kid replied "UK". She answered the question while eating.

The kid amazed social media users with her rare intelligence. Photo source: TikTok/@amayamwiti

Source: UGC

Baby gave correct answer

The mother then asked her where her grandma stays and the baby said Kenya. Impressed by the kid's answer, she challenged her further and asked for the capital of the African country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a few seconds, the baby gave the correct answer as Nairobi. The mother claimed that her baby knows the capital of different countries.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user7795529467270 said:

"Not me saying the capital of Kenya is mombasa."

Fred said:

"Love the Yorkshire accent too, 'yowekay'."

Becky Holmes said:

"Literally gonna be a genius."

Suzanne asked:

"Omg she’s so clever, will you be teaching her Swahili?"

Lisa said:

"I just absolutely adore her little accent, she is Fabulous."

Apple User842283259 said:

"Great work, mine can’t even say hello in Swahili. They not interested."

The mother replied:

"Don’t worry! Amaya can be like this too. She sometimes pretends she can’t hear us when we speak Swahili to her."

saraodukwe said:

"So i just got my brain refreshed by a toddler."

black magic said:

"The most lovable lil bundle of joy."

Intelligent baby read words on cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @marthaline347 on TikTok captured a baby pronouncing words written on different cards as a female voice told him "good job".

The kid flipped out each card after pronouncing the words on them. Though he hummed some, the woman behind the camera called each word clearly after him.

To show that he knew what he was doing, the baby turned over a card that was upside down so that it can be read properly.

Source: Legit.ng