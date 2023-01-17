A young Nigerian man has achieved somewhat celebrity status because of his striking resemblance with President Muhammadu Buhari

Dressed in Buhari's long signature attire and headcover, the youth visited a filing station and caught people's attention

The clip which has gone viral on social media stirred mixed reactions as some netizens still couldn't believe he was not the president

President Muhammadu Buhari's look-alike caused a commotion as he stormed a filing station in style.

In a trending TikTok video, the young man who sported Buhari's signature outfit turned heads as he walked inquisitively with his hands behind his back.

He visited a filing station. Photo Credit: TikTok/@buhariangus

The short clip has garnered over 440k views as of the time of making this report.

A look at the TikTok account @buhariangus showed that it is dedicated to posting videos about Buhari's look-alike and has a following of over 13k.

One would conclude that the lad cleverly rode on the fame he got by being Buhari's look-alike to become a content creator.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mosuro Azeez Olanrewaju said:

"Are you being serious."

Bossjay said:

"Buhari : Kai I don’t know the price is still cheap I know what to do going #500 before I leave the office."

Chinaza wisdom Okeke said:

"It will be more real if 2 bouncers follow u."

Dodo_Ox07 said:

"The real Buhari no fit carry him hands go back like this self."

MuhammadMtm said:

"Once a Soldier is always a soldier. ☺️d way he stand as if he is on parade."

Buhari look-alike spotted on a road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari's lookalike was spotted on a road.

In the viral clip, Buhari's look-alike was seen giving hope to young people of Nigeria as some stared at him with smiles on their faces.

Some eyewitnesses thought he was the president and they waved at him in the clip, cheering him on while others looked starstruck. While people stared at him, he stopped a young girl who was walking past to discuss with her.

The young girl seemed very happy and smiled with her full cheeks as they discussed. He kept on stating that young people are the leaders of tomorrow. He also hailed the young people in the street as he passed by with all eyes on him.

