A trending video of a dog with amazingly long and brown hair has stirred a lot of reactions on social media

In the video shared via TikTok, the dog's long hair was combed, detangled and styled into different patterns

The dog turned its face in the direction of the camera as though it was a model and netizens gushed over its beauty

An amazing video of a cute pet dog with long and straight hair has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the dog's brown hair was combed and detangled. It was also styled in different ways as someone filmed.

Dog with long hair

Source: Instagram

At one point in the video, the dog turned its face slowly in the direction of the camera and flaunted its long hair, as though it was a model.

Ladbible shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"This dog has some amazing hair. When a dog has better hair than you."

Social media reactions

The viral video of the cute dog with long hair has kept netizens in awe.

@alicexxgray93 said:

"Gorgeous locks I thought that was a human lol."

@pringlesdoe asked:

"What's her secret?"

@iamdopesoul_ commented:

"Y'a gone start wearing dog hair or nah?"

@ leeelliott419 wrote:

"Be getting her lip done next and just concentrating on her and the kids from now on."

@7_kids_in_2years added:

"It's the side eyes for me hahaha."

@chrisfosker replied:

"I don't think that was a dog even when I read that it was a dog I still didn't believe not until I saw it with my own eyes."

@ladyandtheblues said:

"I won't be surprised if this dog shows up on shampoo commercials."

@yappy_com reacted:

"Modelling contract incoming."

@jelly_headquartered commented:

"Well, you don't need a daughter. that's for sure."

@queen_d_deanna_g wrote:

"I need to start eating dog food."

Watch the video below:

