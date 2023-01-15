A Nigerian hairdresser was not having it after a random lady made rude remarks about her handwork

The hairdresser was making a lady's hair when another lady informed her that the hairstyle wasn't nice on her customer

This comment provoked the hairdresser who immediately abandoned her customer, leaving her to do the job

A hairdresser has ignited the wrath of netizens after abandoning a customer at her salon.

In a video making the rounds online, the customer was spotted trying her best to fix her hair all alone.

It was gathered that the stylist was plaiting the client's hair when a random lady made rude remarks about the hairstyle.

The stylist got offended over the criticism and immediately abandoned the hair, leaving the customer all to herself.

The video was shared by @teenahnnaji on TikTok with the caption:

"Some hairdressers are so annoying. You vex leave customer hair because you dey quarrel with another person on top rubbish hair when you dey plait."

Social media reactions @anitapresh7 said:

"I be like one hair wey I see wey dem dey plait for ugheli market."

@miamore962 stated:

'I go just loose the hair there then go house."

@ladyp388 said:

"You still keep hair dey wait for dat rubbish she dey plate."

@bestchoice996 commented:

"God nor mak me see this kind hair dresser ooo cos blood go flow."

Watch the video below:

Barber messes up client's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that while most guys often go into a barber's shop looking homeless and come out looking like a snack, it appears the reverse was the case for a man who has gone viral.

In a TikTok video shared by @khis_world5, a barber is seen working on a client's hair. However, rather than give his client a neat trim with a smooth fade, the barber proceeds to give the client a botched haircut.

The video sees the barber taking in the hairline of the client before adding a fat side parting line in the hair. The end result sees the client with a disastrous look. Check out the video below.

