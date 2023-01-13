A Nigerian woman has sounded a warning to other parents on the need to be vigilant as regards their kids

This she did as she shared the heartbreaking things she stumbled upon in her own children's room

The woman expressed surprise that they have been stealing from her and buying things with the proceeds of their crime

A Nigerian woman has cried out over the shocking things she found in her children's room.

In a TikTok video, she showed wads of cash and children's toys she walked into and said she was weakened by her discovery.

She lamented that no child is small any longer and urged parents to always be vigilant with their kids as no one can be trusted.

"Can't believe this," she wrote underneath the video.

In the comment section of her TikTok post, she said that her children have been stealing from her and buying things with the cash. She was in a state of shock over the findings.

"Parents should always be vigilant on their children. Check their rooms and bags unexpected. No one can be trusted.

"No small children again. This one weak me," she wrote on her video.

Watch the video below:

