A Nigerian man recently screamed in shock as he discovered that his mother can still drive after eleven years

According to the surprised man, his mother had not gotten the opportunity to drive a car in eleven whole years

In the viral video, the woman entered the car and even greeted people while driving like a professional

A young man recently handed his mother a car to see if she could still drive after eleven years without a car.

In the trending video, the bold woman entered the car and drove it like an expert as her son and others watched.

Woman drives after 11 years Photo Credit: @treasureboi2/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her son screamed as he stated that never believed his mother would still be experienced in driving after eleven whole years.

The happy woman drove along the streets while his son sat beside her and screamed out of excitement.

She greeted passersby along the street and this impressed her son and netizens to a great extent.

He captioned the video:

"After 11 years, this woman still has experience on how to drive. I no believe."

Social media reactions

@Pretty Giftie said:

"She Dey even greet people sef."

@echyavvy wrote:

"Mummy dey even handle the stuff well."

@Sun Shine commented:

"That's how it should be bro."

@Princess850 added:

"Benin woman nor Dey carry last."

@belovedomos reacted:

"Kudos to u iye more grace."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng