A video of a Nigerian woman and her white daughter-in-law showing affection for each other has got netizens emotional

The woman and the white lady sat in a living room and could not help being apart on the cushion chair

In a heartwarming video, the loving mother-in-law held her son's wife tenderly while he watched

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his mother and his white wife having a nice time together.

The young man appeared proud about how they got along really well as if they have known for long.

The two had a mutual love for each other. Photo Credit: TikTok/@obama1960

Source: UGC

In a TikTok clip he shared, the two were seated on a cushion chair in the living room when his wife suddenly drew closer to her mother-in-law.

In turn, the mother-in-law held her across the neck tenderly as they teased her son. Faking being jealous, the man questioned his wife if she was dropping him for his mother, to which she replied in the affirmative.

His mother and her daughter-in-law laughed it off.

Social media reactions

Aishaetmeerah said:

"Wow I'm so happy for this family."

Blessing Bless126 said:

"Please take good care of her for me."

Sofia Hudson986 said:

"They look alike."

preciousaiwanfo said:

"How your mom wan take send oyibo go wash cloth."

gbengulo said:

"Wow she love ur mum bravo she don enter."

Source: Legit.ng