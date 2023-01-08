A man has shared a short video of how a tenant turned a very beautiful apartment into an ugly one with their management

In the video, they switched the wall painting into a very red one, making the interior dark and unfriendly

On the day they were moving out, the tenant never bothered about cleaning out even though they met the apartment clean

A young man, @is_principle, has shared a video of what a tenant did to his house during the period they were occupying the apartment.

Photos showing the house before the tenant moved in displayed a very tendered apartment that had cool wall painting. Everything was in order.

Many people wondered why the tenant has such a bad taste. Photo source: TikTok/@is_principle

Tenant changed apartment's wall colour

When the tenant moved in, they changed the wall colour into an unfitting one that made the house so ugly.

On the day they were packing out, they left the apartment they meant cleaned out so dirty and messed up. The interior decor the tenant switched to was such in a bad taste.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50,000 comments with more than 700,000 likes.

sugabunny420 said:

"They really put in WORK to make the worst design choices I have ever seen."

championofmediocreplants said:

"I was so ready to go to battle for the tenants until I saw the photos."

Velvetwestwood said:

"It somehow just kept getting worse."

Melissa Deeze said:

"Okay but like that’s a LOT of change and as a landlord did you not do any maintenance checks? Like what was the time frame here?"

Jenna Marie said:

"Why did they have such bad taste omg."

cali_mari3 said:

"Why does it look like a child's pirate playhouse."

