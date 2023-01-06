A female student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has shared a photo of her exam question paper

In the photo shared on Twitter, it was observed that the questions in only one section were up to 20

Reacting to the photo, some social media users expressed shock while others said they experienced such in school

Massive reactions have trailed a viral photo of an exam question paper from Obafemi Awolowo university.

A student of the school who shared the photo on Twitter, broke down in tears as she called out the university.

It was observed that only section A was numbered to the letter 't' which summed up to 20 questions.

Reacting to the viral photo, many netizens condemned the lengthy questions while some expressed shock.

Some others believed that the questions were cheap and deserved to be lengthy.

Social media reactions

Yewande said:

"My final year exam questions for EFC405 in oau was more than this. 45 theory and German questions. I still got a C even when I was so sure it’d be a B. Oau will humble you sha."

Adera Matthew commented:

"Haaaa I never see this one before o. I for faint for hall. These lecturers no get joy."

Tony Emmanuel commented:

"What in the PTSD is this. The fact that this is a 2021/2022 session exam in January 2023. This school almost mud my mental health back then."

Annie reacted:

"If this is a part 2 course, how part 5 course wan be?"

Rev Father stated:

"If I Dey dis department na to just comot for exam hall and go ask our HOD wetin we do them."

Ovoh of Lagos added:

"Even if the questions are cheap. The amount of questions is just too much abeg. Nigeria lecturers too dy over do."

Photo of Benue university exam question stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a leaked photo of an English exam paper for Benue University final year students has sent social media into a frenzy. Esther David Ohunene shared the paper on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention describing it as cheap questions.

She added that even JSS 3 students will comfortably provide answers to the questions asked. However, in an internal memo dated December 16 Legit.ng sighted, the Head of the Department Professor Moses Tsenongu apologised to students and staff of the varsity over the exam.

While describing the act (setting the question) as 'embarrassing academic incompetence,' the professor promised that the perpetrator of the shameful conduct will be sanctioned. He also announced the cancellation of the exam and rescheduled it for Monday, December 19.

