A young lady who boarded an airplane for the very first time freak out of fear as she looked out of the window

In a video posted on TikTok by Evana Hillary, the lady was so restless that her fear became so visible to everyone around

It was said in the video posted in December, 2022 that the woman even called on the pilot to stop the airplane

TikTok users are amazed by the video of a lady who became visibly terrified midflight.

In the video posted by Evana Hillary, the lady could not sit steady on her chair as she continued shivering.

The lady was flying for the first time so she was terrified. Photo credit: TikTok/@evanahillary.

In the 53 seconds clip, the young lady constantly peeped out of the airplane window and when she does that, her fear increases.

Video of air passenger terrified midflight

It was revealed in the video that it was her first time flying, hence the uncontrollable fear.

From the way she continued looking out of the window, it was clear that she was terrified by the height.

It was even said in the video that she called on the pilot to stop the plane, which of course was not possible.

As of Wednesday, January 4, the video of the terrified passenger has got over 266.7k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@benita_swartson said:

"God may I also experience this in the 2023."

@Sexybaby commented:

"Father let everyone who wants to travel let its come to pass."

@Aisha yakubu said:

"Me when the flight start moving hhhhhh me and one women i dont know her we hug ourself shouting."

@Danilo commented:

"It looks funny but through this video I wish you guys the best in 2023, May 2023 be the best of years in your life."

@Isreal said:

"The day I will enter plan my own go even tire pilot self."

