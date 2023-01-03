A married man said he wished he got married to his wife earlier in life because he wanted his children to be older

In a video, the 50-year-old husband and father took a walk with his daughter who just clocked four years old

Reacting to the viral video, some netizens advised him to accept his fate while others consoled him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A 50-year-old oyinbo man has shared his regrets about tying the knot at an advanced age.

In a video, the doting father took a walk with his beautiful four-year-old daughter and wished he got married earlier.

Man wishes he married earlier Photo Credit: @cindycamponovo/TikTok

Source: UGC

His wife shared the video on social media and revealed how her husband has been getting emotional over late marriage.

"My husband said he wished he would have met me earlier in life. He said being a 50 year old dad to our four year old toddler makes him sad. I said to him if he met me sooner he would have been arrested", she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

Netizens sympathised with him while others advised him to accept his fate.

@luzimarq said:

"My bf is 45 - i am 30. I don’t want him to be a super old dad but I also don’t feel ready yet to become a mom."

@marla_kay_leigh stated:

"I was adopted,my dad is biologically my grandfather. I get sad when i remember I wont have him for much longer, I'm 15 and he’s 71. He's all I have left."

@lovehatedream wrote:

"My dad also had me at 48, it does make me a little sad to have seen him age the past two decade. But I still love him with all my heart."

@vihaanm2010 added:

"Age is just a number. Focus on giving ur child the best whilst u can n with maturity ur child will have the wealth of an experienced dad."z

Watch the video below:

Man marries 70-year-old oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kitui man Bernard Musyoki, who is happily married to a mzungu woman twice his age, has revealed that their love is genuine and not fake, as many claim. Musyoki met Deborah Jan Spicer, 70, on Facebook in 2017, and they fell in love.

In an exclusive interview with popular Kenyan news website, TUKO.co.ke, he said: "I sent her a friend request, after a week, I asked her to marry me and she accepted. We even exchanged vows inbox," he recalled. In 2018, the 35-year-old said he was to travel to the US to meet his princess, but he was denied a visa but never gave up.

They kept communicating, and on December 29, 2020, the mzungu woman decided to travel to the country to meet her prince charming. Upon arriving in the country, they travelled to Kitui, where Musyoki lives. Musyoki revealed that Deborah's parents are late, and he negotiated for dowry payment with her and her children.

Source: Legit.ng