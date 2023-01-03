Three years after marriage, a man has discovered to his shock that his wife is HIV positive and is actually on medicatio'n

The man made the shocking discovery after he found out that his wife hid some antiretroviral, ARVs in the house

He said he has children and that he has trusted his wife all these years only for him to find out that she was endangering his life

A married man has posted a video to show a bottle of ARVs he discovered in his house after much search.

The shocking video was posted on Instagram by @wisdomblogg and it shows the man explaining that his wife is HIV positive.

The man accused his wife of endangering his life after he discovered her HIV status.

He said in the short clip posted on Monday, January 2 that his wife endangered his life by not letting him know of her HIV status.

Video of a man who discovered his wife has HIV

In the video, he could be seen bringing out the cup of medicine concealed in a black nylon and thrown under the compactment of a sofa.

He lamented that his wife did not care about his life and the fact that he had children to take care of.

While he said he trusted his wife before getting married to her, some Instagram users have asked if they didn't go for a test before their marriage.

Some have advised him to go to the hospital and test himself to know his status.

Watch the video here.

Reactions from Instagram users

@evagreen_kels said:

"I know the year just started but never forget to make time daily just to “Fear women."

@smartgawd reacted:

"You sef you no do test before marriage or what?"

@tonyenny_7 said:

"Oga go do test ooo."

@ese0sa01 commented:

"Obirin!!! Fear who nor fear woman o."

@certifiedmicheal101 said:

"Oga you no need to dey cap all this for social go do test and continue enjoying life E Don happened nothing you wan do."

@honourable_chief commented:

"He should go for a test to find out if he's HIV positive, that would mean she just started taking the meds and most likely gave it to him (if he hasn't been knacking outside)."

