A physically challenged Nigerian man recently received a cash gift of N20,000 from a kind-hearted man

In a heartwarming video on Facebook, he was presented the N20,000 cash gift, and his reaction was priceless

Abuu Yusuuf who shared the video said it took him so much time to locate the disabled man after someone offered to help him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A physically challenged Hausa man, Mai-Rakunmi, had a reason to smile after a kind man offered him N20,000 cash.

The disabled Hausa man who works as a scavenger was speechless as he received the cash gift.

Physically challenged scavenger gets N20k Photo Credit: Abuu Yusuuf

Source: UGC

Abuu Yusuuf who shared the video via Facebook said he had been searching for him after a man offered to gift him cash.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Last Tuesday, I set out to find Usman in a bid to fulfill a brother’s wish. Mai-Rakunmi does not have a phone number via which I could call him.

"But following the clues from our last conversation, I tried putting the pieces into the puzzle. I connected the dots and headed for Sabo with confidence as if I could see Usman via GPS coordinates. I got to a section of the market where several wheelbarrows which have been filled with different cereals were aligned.

"I asked a man who was standing by one of these wheelbarrows: "Maigida"! He turned to me briskly. By the way, addressing him as "Maigida" is more honorable than calling him "Aboki". "Can you please, direct me to the scavengers' quarters"? Thus, he directed me to take the next junction by the right. I followed suit.

"On reaching the first metal scrap joint, the first person I approached was a tall young man called Aliyu. His Yoruba accent his dreadlocks will make you doubt he is a northerner. I told him I'm on a search mission for Usman Mai-Rakunmi. Aliyu led me to another man who asked me: 'Do you mean, Shehu'? 'No, his name is Usman', I retorted.

"When I noticed a clash of identities, I showed them his picture. 'Haba, this is Shehu. We know him very well', the men said. I later got to know that anyone who bears Usman will automatically take Shehu as a second name. May Allaah bless the soul of Shaykh Usman Dan Fodio. 'But his house is quite far from here', they added. Aliyu volunteered to be my escort and mounted by bike.

"We were barely midway when Aliyu asked me to stop and called over another man - Awwalu is his name. 'This man is his friend. He will lead you there', Aliyu said as he alighted from my motorcycle. After about 10 minutes, we arrived at my destination. But as I've anticipated, Usman wasn't around. He's gone scavenging. Awwalu brought out a bench for me.

"He also ordered a lady to serve me two satchets of water but I told him I was fasting. I appreciated the open arms that he offered me. We sat together; but for a while, we were both speechless. I noticed he was somewhat skeptical. Perhaps, he thought Usman has done something horrible. 'Hope there's no problem?', Awwalu broke the silence. 'Do I seem like a detective? What sort of duel will I pick up with a man who has lost an arm to a camel?', I replied with a fainting smile.

"Awwalu grinned as well. With my pidgin Hausa, I narrated to him how I met Usman until I was sure I've been able to allay his fear. Awwalu confirmed everything Usman had told me earlier and even more. "We used to go fishing with our calabash when the rain comes", Awwalu said. "But when the rainy season is over, he switches to scavenging to earn his livelihood. We're both from Jega local government; and I know his parent very well. Usman has a firm resolve never to beg for alms because of his disability".

"At that juncture, I was lost in thought. I imagined how Usman would hold his breath, dive into the water, hunt for fish, and manouever his calabash - all with one arm! Sincerely, I became filled with more reverence for Mai-Rakunmi. "You'll have to drop your phone number", Awwalu continued. "I'll ask him to call you via my phone because he won't be back until dusk". Thus, I gave him my contact and left after observing Solaatul 'Asr."

See full post below:

Social media reactions:

Jacob Noel said:

"He deserves it."

Abiodun Oyekunle wrote:

"May Almighty Allah reward you with good and answer his prayers on Brother Afolabi. And I pray to Allah to make the livelihood of Usman easy for him . Barakallahu fihi on this Ya Imam."

Rahaman Abiola added:

"This is too beautiful. May God reward the brother. Allah yi karba. And the non-fiction up, beautiful as usual."

Disabled man emotional as stranger gifts him wheelchair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man has blessed a kind stranger who gifted him a wheelchair.

The disabled man was sitting at one corner of the road when the kind Samaritan, Ositapopcorn, approached him with a group of boys. They carried a big carton and unboxed it in his presence to reveal a brand new wheelchair.

After unboxing the wheelchair, they carried the disabled man and helped him get on his chair. The reaction on his face was priceless. The kind man also gifted him some cash to take care of himself. The kind gesture amazed the disabled man who poured praises on his helper and blessed him.

Source: Legit.ng