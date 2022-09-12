A physically challenged man was so excited after a good Samaritan gifted him a brand new wheelchair

In a video making rounds online, the disabled man was sitting on the floor when a group of boys brought a wheelchair to him

Social media users have applauded the good Samaritan's kindness after seeing the priceless smile on the receiver's face

A physically challenged man has blessed a kind stranger who gifted him a wheelchair.

The disabled man was sitting at one corner of the road when the kind Samaritan, Ositapopcorn, approached him with a group of boys.

Disabled man gets wheelchair Photo Credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: Instagram

They carried a big carton and unboxed it in his presence to reveal a brand new wheelchair.

After unboxing the wheelchair, they carried the disabled man and helped him get on his chair. The reaction on his face was priceless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The kind man also gifted him some cash to take care of himself. The kind gesture amazed the disabled man who poured praises on his helper and blessed him.

Netizens applaud good Samaritan

@angelheartgd_ said:

"God bless you and everyone supporting this great act of goodness in Jesus name."

@userlx24 wrote:

"Thank you God I am so happy for him and you guys for helping many more blessings for you all Amen."

@dking9610 reacted:

"Even if ur sin Big like this world, God go still bless u, did u see that smile from his face?"

@qween.ivy noted:

"Awwww. This made me tear up. God bless you. please let us know how to donate to your cause."

@meneeselemo noted:

"Beautiful n sound mind, u did well bro. It doesn't cost much to make the world a beautiful place."

@charlottiepepper remarked:

"Tears rolling down my face. This is a true man and the soul of the purest spirit."

@humanityiscancer said:

"Just curious. Why did it take community this long to address obvious need?"

@chizzysliver commented:

"l pray u remember me also me and my children are struggling to survive nd my husband left us over four years ago nd am also struggling for my children."

Watch the video below:

Kind man gives stranger wheelchair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man.

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well. Aduesi Bonsu's post warmed hearts, gathering reactions and comments from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng