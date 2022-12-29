A young white man has shown people how surprised and curious some of his black nephews and nieces were when they saw him

Asking him different questions altogether, the kids wanted to know why he has different eyes and skin colours

Many people who reacted to the man's video said that kids are often innocently curious with everything

An oyinbo man, @jnpswirl, married to a black lady has made a short video showing how his nephews and nieces reacted when they saw a person with a different skin colour from theirs.

The white man revealed that it would be the first time he would be visiting his "African family". The children who gathered around him were amazed by how he looked.

The kids innocently asked him different questions. Photo source: TikTok/@jnpswirl

Curious kids and white man

One of the kids in the video asked him why is body is white. The children were all over him as he fielded questions from them.

When the children touched his skin, they said "it is so fresh". They went ahead to feel his curly hair.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jim Bob said:

"'It's so fresh' that compliment would sustain me for months."

Kelechi Achinike said:

"I had kids do this to me when I lived in Vietnam... Kids are just naturally curious, no harm intended."

sosovanny said:

"He's so fresh awwww baby gal felt it."

John Pastor said:

"I got the same when i visit Kenya for the first time and i have tattoos."

iluvgenia<3 said:

"These children don’t have filters on their mouth."

mebble70 said:

"The baby was asking about the cute pointed nose."

