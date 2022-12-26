A lady became distraught as her dog ate almost $2000 (N893,260) that she left on the table while she was going out

Returning to pieces of dollars on the chair, table and floor, the lady could not stop crying at the damage

Many TikTok users tried to console her as some wondered if a bank would help her replace the tattered currencies

A lady, @kimkruk, is regretting her action of leaving her dog alone in the house for a few hours. She came to see that it had eaten almost all her money.

Crying in a video, the lady revealed that the pet climbed to where the cash was and chewed about $2,000 (N893,260). The dog stared, not knowing that it had just eaten a fortune.

Many people tried to console the lady over her loss. Photo source: TikTok/@kimkruk

Source: UGC

Lady cried bitterly

The video of the woman and the dog stirred mixed reactions. While some asked the woman to forgive it, there were people who said the animal is proud of what it had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the woman cried, she panned her camera phone from her tears-ridden face to the torn dollars and the dog.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video, has gathered over 42,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

lil said:

"That’s one tough lesson learned."

scruffyleartist said:

"She looks pretty proud of herself and happy with her work."

Donald said:

"That dog is getting sold immediately."

Gretagris asked:

"Why you don’t leave 2 grand in cash just on the table?"

Normalinda said:

"Mutilated money… bank will exchange if you have more that 3/4 of the bill."

redfish0511 said:

"I know it is frustrating but your dog is priceless and loves you!"

Dogs showed lady love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @iyanutheresa, showed people the kind of strong love her dogs have for her.

Standing some metres away from them in her compound, the lady shouted and clenched her stomach to get the animals' reactions.

Immediately she pretended to collapse from the pain, the dogs were seen running towards her in the TikTok video, trying to see how they could help.

Source: Legit.ng