Though without a seat of his own, a young boy excited passengers on a public Lagos bus with his singing

The lad with a bag across his chest ministered to the passengers in local songs with great confidence

Social media users familiar with the songs he rendered proudly identified with them as they hailed him

A video of a young boy ministering in songs on a public Lagos bus has elicited reactions on the net.

The unidentified boy sang with a lovely melody despite not having a seat of his own on the bus.

He ministered to the passengers in songs. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dunni_slide12

A passenger who boarded the said bus recorded his performance and shared it on TikTok, saying he made her day.

In the clip, the boy in a red shirt with a bag across his chest spoke in Yoruba all through and would later urge passengers to join him.

Some passengers who were feeling his bold rendition joined him, clapping and singing together.

Some netizens noted that the songs are usually sung in Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Tiwalade said:

"This boy later blow I met him in ikorodu bus he is good at singing and comedy."

Ayanfe eledumare said:

"God give me the boldness to preach your word in the public."

Damziat said:

"Nobody talk about the man in suit expecting the boy hand to touch him."

Arewa Mide Gold said:

"I also board the same bus with him yesterday he’s so funny."

Pat Eyitemi Eboh said:

"God Almighty will find you snc make his light to shine upon him."

Abiola said:

"He is so talented, this is beautiful."

Deborah Willu said:

"This boy is going place there is a glory in his life."

