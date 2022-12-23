A Nigerian man who fries and sells puff puff in Ile-Ife, Osun state has gone viral because of his amazing culinary skills

A video capturing the young man was posted by Serena Williams on TikTok and it immediately caught people's attention

The video posted on Thursday, December 22, has since gone viral and gained over 61k likes from both Nigerians and other Africans

A lady named Serena Williams on TikTok posted the video of a puff puff seller she saw in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The young man is so skilled in what he does that the video immediately went viral after Serena posted it on Thursday, December 22.

The man has a lot of culinary skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@theserenawilliamss.

Source: UGC

In the 49 seconds clip, the young man in an apron was seated and moulding the puff puff, dropping them into a pan of boiling oil.

Viral video of skilful puff puff seller

He did the job in a rather very skilful way as if it is a reflex action. Apart from his culinary skills, one other thing that caught the attention of TikTok users is the neatness of the young entrepreneur.

He appeared very neat and the environment was too, making people salivate for the puff puff.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Themba_Mhlanga said:

"Puff Puff. In South Africa we call it Amagwinya...... Pronounce it Amour Gwee Nia."

@Max_eii commented:

"He looks so clean."

@Quinkejimi said:

"This right here deserve to go viral. This is great."

@Kiva reacted:

"See as them big... not the orange seed them dey sell here."

@hannah said:

"As e dey hot puff puff is the best on My campus(OAU). You even captured me while waiting for the puff puff Wahala. Me and my friend don cast."

@96cheese2 said:

"God please bless these hands that are working hard and prosper his business now and forever in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng