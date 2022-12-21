A Nigerian man has caused a commotion on social media over the kind of house an agent took him to in Abuja

The man on a house-hunting mission lamented that the agent didn't even consider the fact that he sprayed perfume

Mixed reactions have trailed a short video of the house as many shared their funny experiences at the hands of agents

Social media users have reacted to a video of a low-quality house on rent in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

A TikToker @theplvto who is house-hunting said that an agent took him to the house. He had shared the short clip on TikTok as he lamented.

House hunting in Abuja. Photo Credit: TikTok/@theplvto

Source: UGC

The young man decried that the agent did not even consider that he sprayed perfume for the exercise.

The short clip he shared showed that a doorway was barricaded with zinc and some wood to prevent entry.

The interior looks like an uncompleted building. Netizens shared their thoughts on the property.

Social media reactions

liamhazejrwiz said:

"Goat house in Ghana."

user261809088856 said:

"I have never seen people as wicked as house Agents."

Rubby darling said:

"If u r looking for a hus in Abuja if u can afford places in town tell ur agent d locations if not tell him d places u hv in mind aside d places u don't."

user6024440793770 said:

"Contact me for house matter. rent o buy o. but wait oo for an agent to take u to thos kind place na bcoz u mentioned how much is ur budget..so we agent."

Khloe said:

"No vex they go first frustrate u first before they show u something better so wen Dey put price u ave no choice cause u re tired."

NanaAsmaa said:

"I’ve had similar experiencethis lady made me come all the way from wuse to after apo mechanic just to check out an uncompleted building."

Source: Legit.ng