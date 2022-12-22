2022 in Review: 3 Talented Nigerians Who Transformed Cars into Mind-Boggling Whips in Photos
- A 35-year-old Nigerian man, Nonso Offor, trended earlier this year after he converted his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail
- Nonso who didn't acquire a university education said that it took him a year and some months to achieve it
- Legit.ng revisits three creative Nigerians who refurbished their cars and that of others into something lovely
The year 2022 saw some Nigerian creatives make out lovely and eye-catching whips from normal cars.
In this article, Legit.ng spotlights three of these talented Nigerians whose works made them internet sensations.
Interestingly, two of the three young talents who went viral for refurbishing cars hail from one state in particular - Anambra.
1. Nigerian converts his Toyota Venza to a costly Rolls Royce Sweptail car
Earlier in 2022, a young Nigerian man identified as Nonso Offor went viral on the internet for converting his Toyota Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail whip - one of the costliest cars in the world.
In an interview with Legit.ng, Nonso said it took him a year and six months to do it and did cost a whole lot of money to make.
It is also noteworthy that Nonso did not attend any university. He said that God showed him how to do it in dreams.
2. Nigerian turns a tortoise car into an expensive ride
A young Nigerian man, Dozie Afam Kings also went viral for his skill at refurbishing cars.
One of his works that caught netizens' eyes was that of an old tortoise car he turned into an expensive ride.
In an interview with Legit.ng, Afam revealed that he actually dropped out of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).
He has been in the business of refurbishing cars for the past nine years.
3. Nigerian converts old car to a 'tear rubber' whip
A Nigerian man who hails from Enugu thrilled netizens with his conversion of an old Hilux car into a 2020 Tiger whip.
On how he picked interest in car refurbishment, he said that it was God who gave him the hunger and direction to do so.
The young creative runs a car refurbishing outfit in the South East state of Enugu.
