A 35-year-old Nigerian man, Nonso Offor, trended earlier this year after he converted his Toyota Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail

Nonso who didn't acquire a university education said that it took him a year and some months to achieve it

Legit.ng revisits three creative Nigerians who refurbished their cars and that of others into something lovely

The year 2022 saw some Nigerian creatives make out lovely and eye-catching whips from normal cars.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights three of these talented Nigerians whose works made them internet sensations.

They all transformed whips into stellar cars. Photo Credit: TikTok/@princepterson421, Instagram/@soblaze_isi

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, two of the three young talents who went viral for refurbishing cars hail from one state in particular - Anambra.

1. Nigerian converts his Toyota Venza to a costly Rolls Royce Sweptail car

Earlier in 2022, a young Nigerian man identified as Nonso Offor went viral on the internet for converting his Toyota Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail whip - one of the costliest cars in the world.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Nonso said it took him a year and six months to do it and did cost a whole lot of money to make.

Nonso refurbished his Toyota Venza.

Source: UGC

It is also noteworthy that Nonso did not attend any university. He said that God showed him how to do it in dreams.

2. Nigerian turns a tortoise car into an expensive ride

A young Nigerian man, Dozie Afam Kings also went viral for his skill at refurbishing cars.

One of his works that caught netizens' eyes was that of an old tortoise car he turned into an expensive ride.

Afam has been refurbishing cars for nine years now. Photo Credit: @soblaze_isi

Source: UGC

In an interview with Legit.ng, Afam revealed that he actually dropped out of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

He has been in the business of refurbishing cars for the past nine years.

3. Nigerian converts old car to a 'tear rubber' whip

A Nigerian man who hails from Enugu thrilled netizens with his conversion of an old Hilux car into a 2020 Tiger whip.

On how he picked interest in car refurbishment, he said that it was God who gave him the hunger and direction to do so.

He converted a Hilux car to a Tiger car of 2020. Photo Credit: TikTok/@princepeterson421

Source: UGC

The young creative runs a car refurbishing outfit in the South East state of Enugu.

Nigerian man turns an old car into an expensive Mercedez Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had converted an old car into a costly 2016 Mercedes Benz.

Photos of the new whip as shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showed that the unidentified man turned his car into a 2016 model of Mercedes Benz.

The media outlet also shared various photos highlighting the transformation process which involved changing the car's body parts. The car was also painted into white, giving it that brand new look like a recently bought whip.

Source: Legit.ng