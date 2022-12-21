A determined girl stormed a training ground where boys were training for boxing and started practicing on her own

Dressed in a short gown and crocs, the girl entered the place and started puching the air in the video posted on Instagram by Besesaka

The interesting video is still trending as of evening of Wednesday, December 21 as some people offer to buy her training gear

A girl who is clearly interested in boxing has impressed Instagram users with her determination to train.

In a video posted by Besesaka, the girl stormed a training ground where boys were practicing and showed her own skills.

The little girl stormed the boxing camp in a gown. Photo credit: Instagram/@besesaka.

Source: Instagram

The video is still trending on Instagram as of evening of Wednesday, December 21 as her admirers are saying they would like to buy her boxing gear.

Viral video of a girl who loves boxing

In the video, it appears the girl was ignored by the boys in the boxing ground.

Not wanting to be isolated, the girl stormed the place and equally threw punches in the air, showing her own talent.

Interestingly, none of the boys offered to practice with her, but she gave no attention to anyone as she just practiced alone.

She impressed many Instagram users who have come across the video later reposted by NWE, as they are calling her a future chamption.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@1005starz4me said:

"I want to send her some sneakers and sweats. Let's gear her up! I'm looking for baby girl. I love it though, defend in anything you wear."

@fureddo2807 commented:

"That look in her eyes."

@essohwalter said:

"We got a future champ here."

@9muntu9 said:

"Yo the stance is serious footwork."

@tanganyikaskhaleesi said:

"This is so cute."

@daveakuete said:

"Get her some gear!"

@fayes_things said:

"She came to slay in my goodness that’s what she is going to do!!!!"

@upinthestars93 commented:

"Omg! She has a natural born talent. I really hope someone sees her, and give her the opportunity."

