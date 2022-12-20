A physically challenged Nigerian man, Nsidibe Sunday Jacob, has revealed how he got disabled at an early age

However, despite his disability, Nsidibe kept pushing and even learnt to repair tricycles, bicycles and wheelchairs

According to the middle-aged man, he decided to learn a craft because he didn't like the idea of begging people for help

A Nigerian man identified as Nsidibe Sunday Jacob has inspired people after telling his life story.

Although not born disabled, Nsidibe however felt a strong weakness in the body at a tender age which subsequently led to his legs being disabled.

Physically challenged man repairs bicycles Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

The middle-aged man said he was sitting with his mother when he noticed that he could no longer control his legs.

Against all odds

However, despite his condition, Nsidibe learnt a craft and has been successful in it.

The young man repairs bicycles, wheelchairs and tricycles because he doesn't fancy the idea of begging for help.

In an interview with BBC, Nsidibe revealed that he often rejects money from people who think his condition makes him less of who he is.

“Wen I waka for road and any body come give me money I go tell di pesin thank you but I no go collect di money.

“Dis na becos I get wetin I dey do. My hope evri time na say God go provide wetin I go chop. No be for me to dey go beg.

“Pipo dey count phisycally challenged pipo as beggers na why me wan count my sef comot from dat category", he said in vernarcular.

Social media reactions

Theresa Bello said:

"Oh my goodness! So touchy, may that miracle happen according to your faith. Amen."

Evang Samuel wrote:

"I am happy that he is happy with himself, as thy faith so shall it be in Jesus name you shall walk again."

Emaido Godswill wrote:

"Nsidibe brother, am very proud of you. No condition is permanent. Amen to all ur prayers."

Moses Okpe reacted:

"I speak life unto every weak bone and Limb in your body in Jesus mighty name, may your faith set you free in Jesus name amen."

Dorothy Modey commented:

"My man na you dey help me couple and repair my bicycles for 10 years now you be correct man. My bicycle engineer well done sir."

Vibrant Lady added:

"If integrity is a person.. Thank you sir for changing the narrative. God will continue to bless and Prosper you."

Watch the video below:

