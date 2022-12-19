A Nigerian man has advertised his desire to get a wife online in a manner that got netizens talking

The single dad shared snaps of his two-room apartment, saying he lives there with his son who is five years old

The bachelor lamented that the apartment is too big for him and that he needs a wife to share it with

A Nigerian man, Israel Nelz Stephen, has lamented online that he is fed up with staying alone with no feminine companion.

The man stated this in the Facebook group, Rant HQ Extention, as he flaunted his two-room apartment on social media.

The man showed his apartment, saying he needs a wife. Photo Credit: Israel Nelz Stephen

Israel stated that he resides in the apartment with his five-year-old son and wants to share it with a 'wife.'

"This is too big for me to stay alone with my 5 years old son, I need a wife."

The snaps he shared showed a living room and a bedroom. The living room had brown cushion chairs with a white centre table. The TV was hung on the wall alongside some teddy bears.

A big bed with a red frame is seen in the bedroom.

Social media reactions

Danielbrown Telecom Services said:

"Oga let's call a spade a spade, you only need a wife which one is this place is too big for you to stay alone, is your place a Asa Rock or Washington DC abi orieburu ni bayii?"

Emmanuel Vivian Oluchi said:

"I see ppl shouting what's too big here. Go and mk it first. No go suffer person pikin. The compound looks like face me I slap.

"Really.

"Do you know where the young man is coming from, do you know if he had just mat or carton to sleep on b4 God blessed him with the little he has now.

"So person wey never mk am like obi cubana no suppose marry? Nawa ooo."

Spiritual Mama B said:

"Ok make woman come marry house abi na you the woman go marry? Watin relate to your home ND marriage.

"Materialistic ladies oya oo...make una see apartment go marry not the human being. Nothing I no go see for this blue app."

Joy Peace said:

"Bros I sells beautiful and affordable curtains and Bedsheets.

"What ur room needs is a touch of interior first not woman."

Nigerian man says he really needs a wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had cried out over being single.

The man, @the_scholar1, had taken to the social media platform Twitter to lament how he needed a wife badly, backing up his appeal with a video of his abode.

The dimly lit apartment didn't look tidied with clothes lying inappropriately around items. The unarranged bed was surrounded by paper dirt and other items. Dust patches were also observed in a corner of the room.

