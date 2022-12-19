A young man has narrated how he met a beautiful lady on social media who changed his life for good

According to him, he had been talking with the lady for hours online until they finally got to see each other in person

After meeting themselves, they fell deeply in love, started dating and subsequently tied the knot

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man has tied the knot with a beautiful lady whom he first met on social media.

They had been chatting and talking via phone calls for a while before they finally decided to see each other.

Man marries online lover Photo Credit: @boxofbeats/TikTok

Source: UGC

After their first physical meeting, they fell in love and kick-started a relationship till they officially tied the knot at a chapel.

The excited husband who used to be really chubby appreciated his wife for loving him at a point when he didn't even love himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said via TikTok:

"In June 2020 (peak pandemic) I met a girl online who changed my life. She lived in London, I lived in Los Angeles. We talked for hours every day for 5 months.

"We finally made plans to meet in person. I packed my bags and headed to London for an entire month. My heart was beating so fast. I quickly learnt how pure and beautiful her light truly was.

"But I eventually went back to LA. Leaving was the hardest thing we had to do. But we left finally official. Shortly after I left, she moved back home to Brazil to be closer with her family during COVID. But I knew I would go where she was to be with her. I knew I wanted to be with her forever.

"Two weeks later, we ran into a chapel and got hitched. It was perfect just like her. Over the next year and half, we built a life together."

Social media reactions

@fearlessgraceca said:

"I feel like I’ve been this person and then it was found annoying and clingy and “too much.” Then that part of me slowly died."

@josysevents.com commented:

"That is not clingy. That is being in love with someone who also loves you too."

@dimplefaze reacted:

"He ruined this by inviting another woman into our marriage, now he miss the girl I used to be with him, each day I am loving him a little less."

@shannyjj wrote:

"You like it but do you reciprocate the same? or do you know your partner's love language and use it?"

Watch the video below:

Man marries lady he met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after dating his woman for 11 years, a Nigerian man named Olumide decided to make it official with her in 2022.

The couple who have been together since 2011 exchanged their marital vows at the Ikoyi marriage registry, Lagos state. According to photos shared by the man, they stayed loyal to each other during their humble beginning but made it official in 2022.

Nigerians on the bird app are showering them with praises and congratulations for maintaining strong patience. Others, however, expressed huge surprise at the indication that they have stayed together since 2011, according to one of the photos which is a throwback.

Source: Legit.ng