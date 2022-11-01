A little boy has impressed many TikTok users with his ability to command a dog to do whatever he likes

The kid who is five years old completely took charge of the giant rottweiler, controlling it with simple words

TikTokers are happy to see the video as many of them who commented said dogs are usually very friendly pets

The beautiful video of a confident little boy dishing out commands to a dog has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the fearless kid played with the rottweiler which is said to be his pet.

The rottweiler obeyed every command given by the boy. Photo credit: TikTok/@mohamedmichuki.

Source: UGC

The boy was able to command the dog to do exactly his wishes as he ordered it around in the video posted by @mohamedmichuki.

He ordered the giant pet to sit, run, stand and to go after something and it went off straight to the direction he wanted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot TikTokers are impressed by how well the boy relates with his pet rottweiler. They rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@christywise1s said:

"The dog they obey pass some girls."

@YOLO YOLO commented:

"Lol, pikin wey still need training self dey train dog. But it's really impressive."

@flako Santiago said:

"I swear I never saw one with a tail."

@Hagu reacted:

"Not all about age, height or bela bela it’s all about leadership."

@neryclaire said:

"Do you have golden retriever puppy and how much."

@WeeCoreen reacted:

"That big dog loves the kid. Brilliant!"

@nthabis48 said:

"Omg he just made me miss my old job as a trainer impressive."

@Mania Jerry said:

"Where are you located I want to train my dog."

@Aniefiok Victor Ibor commented:

"These dog is 1000 percent obedient than precious."

@chief Olanrewaju said:

"Excellent."

@oyedoyinwasiu commented:

"If this boy tell the dog to pursues me the way I go take run eh!"

Horse comforts a woman going through a divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a horse offered a shoulder to a woman who was passing through a divorce.

The woman was crying in the barn where the horse was kept and the animal noticed her grief.

The horse quickly reacted by nudging her with it's head and offering her its shoulder to lean on.

Source: Legit.ng