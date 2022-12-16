A kindhearted man has transformed the poor-looking home of a woman into something of a comfort

From sleeping on a tiny foam, he got her a new bed, repainted the apartment and fixed its furniture

The excited woman marvelled at the transformation her abode took and prayed for the young man

A woman named Hamsatu couldn't help but dance for joy after a kindhearted man turned her abode which was in a bad shape into a beauty.

The man first visited her and was not happy with the condition of her abode. He shared a video of what it looked like on TikTok.

He gave her house a new look. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mrklebbeatz

The furniture in the sitting room looked old and unkempt. Paintings on the wall as well as her bedroom had peeled off and badly needed repainting.

Hamsatu's bedroom was also lacking a proper bed as she slept on a tiny foam covered with wrapper.

Hamsatu's abode changes

The kind man quickly got to work and employed capable hands to repaint and cement the interior and exterior of Hamsatu's apartment.

He also got her a new bed as well as cleaned the sitting room's furniture. An excited Hamsatu saw how beautiful her apartment looked and prayed for the man. She prayed that God will give him a good wife. Hamsatu also danced before him.

Social media reactions

QueenB

This is beautiful God bless you more

junaid

God bless you u just dont but smile on her face u make me smile too thank u

Francisco Mario

God bless you my. You my brother. You have literally turned mama into a star!!!

Ennybest

her song is really deep......she's not worried about the things of the world.....God bless you...for the good work...

Alkali Mercy

gaskiya try bro,may almighty God bless you,more grace to you

AKAlogy

Mr Kleb Allah yasaka da alkhairi… your kind are rare in this world

Man renovates widow's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had renovated the house of a widow after her roof was blown away by a stong wind.

To help the woman, he organised a fundraising challenge on his social media pages so that the widow’s house can be renovated.

Harrison said the people can also donate materials towards the renovation. Days after that, he shared photos to show the new look of the woman’s house. Not only that, the whole house was rebuilt into a modern structure. Many people praised him for how he came through for the poor woman.

