A beautiful young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after helping her mother push a wheelbarrow of plantains

In the heartwarming clip, the young lady played with her mother on the road while assisting her to push the wheelbarrow

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many people applauding the kind-hearted girl

A young woman identified as @ellabeauty68 on TikTok has shared a sweet video of herself helping her mother on the road.

The lady had assisted her mother who sells plantains to push a wheelbarrow on the road.

As she walked along the street with her mother, she stopped a bit to tease the beautiful woman and this made her smile.

The young girl teased her mother that she was going to keep one of the plantains for herself, and her mother smiled back at her.

Dressed in a beautiful cloth with a nice hairdo, the fine 'slay queen' went ahead to push the wheelbarrow loaded with plantains without shame. Netizens gushed over her beauty and loving attitude towards her mother.

Social media reactions

@joshuagallagher98 said:

"Are you from imo state or live in Aba."

@kendra3342 stated:

"Trying to figure out part of the umunle road."

@deprez14 stated:

"Just having with mum, I love this."

@sammysammy140 reacted:

"Thank you dear u always put smile on her face all time."

@ezy12341 remarked:

"Aww...you are so beautiful."

@chigoziennaemeka3 asked:

"Is she married?"

@charishh65 added:

"My younger sister will never. That one don big pass to push wheelbarrow. Lol."

