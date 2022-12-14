A sweet video which surfaced on the internet captures a beautiful little girl hustling hard for her mother

The hardworking woman rented a stand at computer village, Calabar, where she sold provisions to people

However, the presence of her beautiful and smart daughter lighted up the place and attracted more customers

A little girl has melted hearts online after she was spotted calling customers to patronise her mother at Christmas village, Calabar.

With a sweet smile on her face, the smart girl beckoned at passers-by at the top of her voice to buy something from her mother.

Little girl hustles for mum Photo Credit: @mctochidecomedian/TikTok

Source: UGC

She also made some beautiful gestures and tried using her hands to touch people who didn't hear her scream.

On sighting the girl, some passers-by who initially didn't plan on getting something at the stand were moved to patronise her.

An eyewitness @mctochidecomedian on TikTok who shared the video asked the little girl about her motivation, and she said she enjoys making her mother happy.

According to the little girl who gave her name as Precious, she enjoys calling customers to patronise her mother.

Social media reactions

@user3111748638319 said:

"Wow. I would like to see her again."

@selestineachieng2 stated:

"She is like my daughter I remember me too like 3 years back I was selling tomatoes and my baby was shouting come and buy but God is great."

@neo2193 wrote:

"God bless her pls I dont have much but I want to reach her."

@dworld450 said:

"Even if I don't want to buy coz of her I will buy more than I can have."

@kingprime12345 added:

"She’s smart and beautiful, God bless her parents."

Watch the video below:

