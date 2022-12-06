It was an adrenaline-filled day at the launch of MAXUS Autos; the latest brand to berth at Mikano International's Motors Division in an exclusive partnership. Maxus joins Geely Nigeria and ZNA (Rich 6) on the Mikano Motors brand lineup.

In the wake of the official unveiling of Maxus’s debut vehicle- the T60 pick-up truck, the tempo went up a few notches with an off-roading adventure @ Eko Atlantic!

Photo: Mikano

Source: UGC

It was about having a fun time with esteemed guests, including Akah Nnanni, Jemima Osunde, Ladi from Supercars of Nigeria, Car Continent and other brave auto enthusiasts!

Born in 1896 under the renowned ‘Leyland’ marque, Maxus Autos epitomizes the positive benefits of British heritage. Starting with the production of commercial vehicles, the company subsequently expanded its line-up to include passenger vehicles and a more comprehensive array of commercial vehicles such as buses, delivery vans, etc. Through mergers, the name evolved into Leyland Daf Vans (LDV).

Photo: Mikano

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In 2010, the brand was acquired by China’s largest automaker, SAIC Motors, which has long-term JV partnerships with Volkswagen (Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi) and General Motors (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac). Under the SAIC umbrella, LDV-Maxus has become one of Europe’s most recognizable and reliable brands for commercial vehicles. The brand has recorded success, not only across Europe, but also in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and many other regions. The brand retains the LDV-Maxus name for the UK, Australian and New Zealand markets where it remains the top-selling Chinese automotive brand. In Africa, the Maxus brand is already making waves, most especially in Ivory Coast where it has gained vast popularity.

Photo: Mikano

Source: UGC

Now, Nigerians are set to enjoy the durability and reliability Maxus Autos offers, starting with the mid-size T60 pickup truck with advanced technology and an intelligent operating system for their personal and business needs. The T60 comes in 3 gasoline variations; Comfort, Elite and Luxury with Manual and Automatic options. The Mitsubishi-powered engines are available in 2.4L or 2.0T, with a Borg-Warner 4WD system and most other parts supplied by International Fortune 500 global companies.

Photo: Mikano

Source: UGC

Watch to enjoy snippets from the official Maxus launch @ Mikano Motors- Nigeria’s fastest-growing auto company, where auto expertise is the number one priority for your peace of mind.

For more information on the Maxus T60 truck and the other brands under the Mikano Motors umbrella, give them a call on 08007654321 or send an email to info@mikanomotors.com.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng