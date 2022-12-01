A father took his beautiful daughter to pierce her ears but he got so emotional when the process started

In a video, the little girl cried bitterly after her left ear got pierced and her dad couldn't control his emotions

The young doting dad held his baby tightly and cried so hard as people watched him exhibit his emotional side

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Visitors at a salon were awed after witnessing a dad crying heavily as his daughter's ears got pierced for the first time.

A touching video first showed the young man holding his baby tightly as his baby got set for the piercing.

Man cries as daughter's ears gets pierced Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: UGC

While panting heavily, he watched the lady in charge reach out for his daughter's ear lobe to pierce it.

His daughter let out a loud cry immediately and he bent his dead downwards in pain, before joining her to cry. It was such an emotional scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

Bcr said:

"Awwww We are all crying. Daddy’s girl."

Deborahjohnson9690 stated:

"God Abeg ooh. Why na only me dey but tears come dey drop from my eyes."

Niccyice commented:

"The dad is a typical last born."

Just__commy wrote:

"awww the baby is so cute lol."

Bano8ter reacted:

"Really. That young! The baby is just managing to hold its head up, barely."

Ann.shortcake said:

"Awww this is so sweet and she’s beautiful! Good job dad!"

Jemimajackson_24 reacted:

"Me every time I take my kids for immunization."

Cheta_diamond commented:

"Meeeen I wanna a baby."

Prunelledafrique added:

"Waaaouh."

Doting dad surprises daughter in school on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video shared by @tykyrykysurprise has shown the moment a father created a beautiful memory with his daughter on her birthday.

The man suddenly showed up without telling her he would be coming to her school. Immediately the daughter saw him, she ran towards him and hugged her father tight. Another part of the video captured the moment a cake was placed on a stool in front of her as she danced with her friends in school uniforms.

She later pulled out a long roll of N100 notes from the middle of the cake. It was such an amazing thing to watch. As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 100 comments with over 20,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng