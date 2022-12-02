Christmas is here and it is usually a holiday filled with a lot of fun especially if one knows where to go. There is no shortage of recreation centers in Nigeria.

Across the country, there are many fun places both in the cities and in the hinterlands. During holidays such as Christmas, these places are packed full of fun-seekers.

Ikogosi Warm Spring, Obudu Mountain Resort & Olumo Rock are some of the fun spots during holidays. Photo credit: Take Me To Naija, Bright Ndunezi/Obudu Mountain Resort and Fela Sanu/Getty Images.

In this article, Legit.ng hights three places that fun-seekers can visit in Nigeria this Christmas holiday.

1. The Olumo Rock

Located in Ikija, Abeokuta, Ogun state, the Olumo Rock is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Nigeria.

The rock is only a few hour's drive from Lagos. Visiting the place means you get to see the ancient rock first-hand and also experience its splendor.

Standing on the rock, one can get a breathtaking video of the city of Abeokuta. Making out time during the holidays to see this rock won't be a bad idea.

2. The Obudu Cattle Ranch

Another interesting place you can visit in Nigeria during the Christmas holiday is the Obudu Mountain Resort.

Also known as the Obudu Cattle ranch, this is a well-known fun zone. The place has very rich natural vegetation that is somewhat therapeutic. The beautiful ranch is located in Obudu, Cross River state.

If you are looking for a place to visit this Christmas, consider the Obudu Cattle Ranch.

3. The Ikogosi Warm Spring

Another tourist attraction you should consider visiting during the Christmas holiday is the Ikogosi Warm Spring. It is located in Ikogosi town in Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria.

In this unique place, a warm and a cold spring meet, but both of them maintain their thermal properties.

Located close to this spring is the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, a hotel accommodation that caters to tourists.

