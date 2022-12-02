A video has shown a little boy celebrating happily in the hands of a Catholic priest after undergoing child baptism

The heartwarming clip was reposted on Instagram by Magically News, and it shows the boy clapping for himself

A lot of Instagram users joined in the boy's joy as some of them said they did the same on their own day of baptism

An Instagram video has shown a little child rejoicing in a church after his water baptism.

The short video that captured the nice moment was reposted on the platform by Magically News, and it shows the toddler's joyous mood.

The boy applauded his own baptism. Photo credit: TikTok/@panicatthecapital.

Source: UGC

After the officiating priest sprinkled water on the boy's head, as is traditionally done during baptism, he was lifted up high in the air.

As the congregation clapped for him, he suddenly started clapping for himself too.

A warm joy was on his face, showing everyone present that he was in a happy mood.

At the moment, the video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @panicatthecapital, has received more than 26k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

Many comments have trailed the video of the boy at his baptism. See a few of the remarks below:

@kellsmania said:

"Sometime you gotta celebrate yourself!"

@rezendemaynara commented:

"Main character energy hahaha."

@nickigostin reacted:

"Bonus points for his knee-high socks."

@abstractgrrl13 said:

"Wanna make your Catholic parents and grandparents happy? Clap at your own baptism!"

@eoakes1975 said:

"And the angels rejoiced with him."

@tre_higgs commented:

"Awww. He's like, God is awesome! Let's clap for Him!"

@sherise.gonzales said:

"So sweet."

@leohna_stenbacka said:

"I did exactly that 45 years ago."

@jewellmargolis50 reacted:

"More like he is clapping because everyone else is."

@randajean3 said:

"Pure energy. Sweet soul."

Source: Legit.ng