A Nigerian man got many people laughing when he went to Shpoprite in funny clothes and started dancing

To co-opted a lady who was with her boyfriend into his performance as a security man tried to stop him

Many people who reacted to his video were amazed that he hugged the security officer and continued dancing

A young Nigerian TikToker, @maxfeet3, who creates content around pranking strangers has in a latest video entertained many online.

In the new clip, he carried a Bluetooth speaker into Shoprite and approached a couple who were having a private time.

They were shocked at his sudden interruption. He was able to explain that he wanted one of the lovers to dance.

The lady agreed and they put up a choreography. While that was going on, a security man intervened and wanted to chase him out for disturbing public peace.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 2,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

the blue_bag said:

"The security man sha."

golddarling1 said:

"D way u hugged the security."

user5485800131074 said:

"What wrong with that security self see he wants spoiled this joy."

Percentage said:

"Security man shift go back."

oyinlayefajonatha said:

"So una want turn this country to bollyhood movie."

imoleayo said:

"You and that security man lol, Happiness is free dear."

user8350609356503 said:

"Bro did u hug the security guy."

Abigail said:

"Happness is Free my brother."

